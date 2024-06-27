Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 16.1% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $268.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

