Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

