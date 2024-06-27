Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $548.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $473.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $551.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.