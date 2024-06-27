Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

