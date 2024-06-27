Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

