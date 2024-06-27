Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 426 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 66,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla Trading Up 4.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

