Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,284 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 204,192 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $102.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

