Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

