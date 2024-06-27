RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Coherus BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

