RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 3,183.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 245,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 237,802 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

UOCT stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

