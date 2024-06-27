RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 11,148 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.