RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 329,279 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 261,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 81,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
