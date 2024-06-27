RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,476 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

