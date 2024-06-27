RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,988,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.30.

ULTA stock opened at $387.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

