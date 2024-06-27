RFG Holdings Inc. Buys 4,596 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 299.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

