RFG Holdings Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFG Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE XOM opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.