RFG Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Tesla by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7,111.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.25. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

