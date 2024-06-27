RFG Holdings Inc. Invests $233,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $901.26 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $909.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $804.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $734.18.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

