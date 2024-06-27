RFG Holdings Inc. Invests $268,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 531 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $528.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.