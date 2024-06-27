RFG Holdings Inc. Invests $326,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.