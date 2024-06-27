RFG Holdings Inc. Makes New $361,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 555 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $637.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.19. The stock has a market cap of $178.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $444.19 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

