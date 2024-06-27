RFG Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $129.14 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.60 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total transaction of $435,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 221,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,865,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,865,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,147 shares of company stock worth $6,686,742. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

