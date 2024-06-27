RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 15.0 %

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 470.52%.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. It also produces products utilizing proprietary processes to deliver improved nutrition, ease of use, and extended shelf-life, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO, and organic products.

