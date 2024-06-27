Riverview Trust Co Invests $26,000 in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 285,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $530.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,582 shares of company stock worth $173,108. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

