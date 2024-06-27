Riverview Trust Co Makes New $26,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,160.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $715,135.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,160.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,191 shares of company stock valued at $82,508,981 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $123.19 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.97, a PEG ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.