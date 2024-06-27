Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after buying an additional 48,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,373,000 after buying an additional 65,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $488.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.78. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

