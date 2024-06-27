Riverview Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

