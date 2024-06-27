Robert Hutchinson Purchases 26,573 Shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hutchinson bought 26,573 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £29,761.76 ($37,754.36).
Syncona stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a market capitalization of £721.49 million, a P/E ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.28. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.80 ($2.04).
