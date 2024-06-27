Robert Hutchinson Purchases 26,573 Shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hutchinson bought 26,573 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £29,761.76 ($37,754.36).

Syncona Stock Performance

Syncona stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a market capitalization of £721.49 million, a P/E ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.28. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.80 ($2.04).

Get Syncona alerts:

About Syncona

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.