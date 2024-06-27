Robert W. Baird Trims Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Target Price to $124.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Paychex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 159.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

