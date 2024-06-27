Robin Ann Abrams Sells 2,375 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $415.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.27 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

