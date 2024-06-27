Roger Yates Acquires 15,000 Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Stock

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) insider Roger Yates acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($121,019.92).
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
PHI stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.07) on Thursday. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 508 ($6.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 666 ($8.45). The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of £576.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,115.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 631.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 585.75.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile
