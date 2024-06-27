Roth Capital Comments on Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Splash Beverage Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 1,659.09% and a negative net margin of 150.64%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBEV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Splash Beverage Group from $2.85 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SBEV opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -1.31. Splash Beverage Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

