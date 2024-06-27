Ryan Edward Brown Sells 38,957 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.45 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 489.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

