Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Microsoft comprises about 0.1% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 18,456 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 642,356 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $270,252,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $452.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $453.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.37 and a 200-day moving average of $408.52.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

