Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) vs. OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Financial Survey

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.49 -$29.03 million ($0.93) -5.53 OneConnect Financial Technology $518.92 million 0.13 -$51.25 million ($1.38) -1.22

Analyst Ratings

Sangoma Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sangoma Technologies and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sangoma Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential downside of 5.99%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -12.23% -3.07% -1.89% OneConnect Financial Technology -10.33% -10.21% -3.70%

Volatility & Risk

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

(Get Free Report)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business. It also provides intelligent product development platform for banks, which allows to shorten product development cycle, enhance speed to market, and facilitate product portfolio management; Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution for financial regulatory authorities; asset-liability management solution provides analytics to enhance financial institutions asset liquidity performance; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing under intelligent property and casualty insurance and life insurance solution. In addition, the company provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for support customer service functions; and Gamma FinCloud, which allows entities with expensive-to-replace legacy systems to directly migrate to the cloud to securely maintain their data. Further, it offers information transmission, information technology advisory, E-commerce security certificate administration, technology promotion and computer application, software and technology, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.