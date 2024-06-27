Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 12,895 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $156,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.87 and its 200-day moving average is $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $566.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.