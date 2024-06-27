Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Schrödinger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,810,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 2,504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 691,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 665,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.53. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

