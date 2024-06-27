Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 232.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

