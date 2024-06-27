Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,179 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,669,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,193,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.65.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.