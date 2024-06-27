Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Reduced by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

