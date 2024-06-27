Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

