Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 13.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $29,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

