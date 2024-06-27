SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $75.89

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.89, but opened at $71.90. SEA shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 936,819 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,498.20 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SEA by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

