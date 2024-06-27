SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Down 3.7 %
SeaChange International stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.34.
About SeaChange International
