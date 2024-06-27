Security National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPM opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $566.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.