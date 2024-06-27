Security National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total transaction of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of JPM opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $566.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.