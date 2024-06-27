Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $713,955.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,218,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45.

NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

