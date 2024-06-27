Shawn Henry Sells 8,077 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total transaction of $3,028,794.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,091 shares in the company, valued at $70,157,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $380.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.68, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

