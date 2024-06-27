Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 690,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,557,206 shares.The stock last traded at $299.44 and had previously closed at $300.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 8,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $7,782,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

