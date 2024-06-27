Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.78

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.59. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 391,560 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,240,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 547,117 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,970,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

