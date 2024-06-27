Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SMNEY stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

